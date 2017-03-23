Life insurance industry revolution

Life insurance industry revolution

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The life insurance industry in the next 10 years would see a radical change in customer mix, with "traditional" consumers reducing sharply in favour of "digital natives" as the omnichannel revolution had begun to shape the future of the industry. The firm's strategy and life insurance in the Digital Age report said as customers had grown used to the service levels in other industries, they were similarly expecting the same from their life insurers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar 16 Tell your story 200
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC