Labour says Government is in - disarr...

Labour says Government is in - disarray' after - partial U-turn' on NI hike move

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Warrington Guardian

Theresa May has been accused of a partial U-turn in the face of a potential Tory revolt over the Budget's controversial National Insurance hike. The Prime Minister defended the "fair" change but promised to listen to concerns raised by Tory MPs and said there would be no vote until the autumn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Wed YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC