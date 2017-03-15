Knights of Columbus donates millions ...

Knights of Columbus donates millions to fight Christian persecution

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Knights of Columbus has $1.9 million in new assistance to support Christian refugees in the Middle East -- a charitable effort on behalf of those directly targeted by ISIS. "A year ago, our country declared with one voice that genocide was occurring to Christians and other religious minority communities, but words are not enough," said Carl Anderson, CEO of the Catholic organization, in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb '17 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC