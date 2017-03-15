Knights of Columbus donates millions to fight Christian persecution
The Knights of Columbus has $1.9 million in new assistance to support Christian refugees in the Middle East -- a charitable effort on behalf of those directly targeted by ISIS. "A year ago, our country declared with one voice that genocide was occurring to Christians and other religious minority communities, but words are not enough," said Carl Anderson, CEO of the Catholic organization, in a statement.
