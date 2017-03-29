Jeff Bezos is world's second-richest person Amazon share rally adds billions to Bezos' fortunes. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nCcnW8 Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, is now the second-richest person on the planet, besting Warren Buffett of Omaha-based investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway .

