ITV plc (ITV) Given Sell Rating at So...

ITV plc (ITV) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

14 hrs ago

's stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 155 price target on the broadcaster's stock.

