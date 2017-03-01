Insurers tell life insurance inquiry that doctors are sharing full medical histories
Life insurance providers have revealed that some doctors are voluntarily sharing their patients' entire medical histories, even though they've only asked for information relevant to a claim.Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Westpac-owned BT Financial Group were among the big players that fronted a joint parliamentary inquiry into the life insurance industry in Canberra on Friday. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link CBA says it exists to pay insurance claims and enhance the financial well-being of customers.
