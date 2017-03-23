Insurance penetration too low - PEF
Nana Osei Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer of the Private Enterprise Foundation has bemoaned the low penetration of the insurance industry in the country. He described the industry's less than two per cent contribution to the country's gross domestic product as "woefully inadequate", and called for high level collaboration among stakeholders to grow the sector.
