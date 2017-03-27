Insurance industry can play role in infrastructure resilience

To better manage risks and recover quickly, city infrastructure owners and operators must move beyond asset-by-asset risk management to build resilience within and between infrastructure systems, says a Lloyd's of London report issued Monday. The "Future Cities: Building Infrastructure Resilience" report, which was issued in conjunction with London-based engineering consulting group Arup Group Ltd., discusses four critical infrastructure systems - energy, water supply, information communications technology and transport - through three case studies.

