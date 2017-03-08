Insurance firm Axa probes into 55 'staged' crashes
One of the country's largest insurers has said it is investigating "organised rings" of people staging car crashes around the country, writes Noel Baker of the Irish Examiner . The company is investigating 36 allegedly staged accidents in Co Galway and another 19 accidents suspected of having been staged in Co Donegal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC