Insurance Companies Taking Over Pensions

12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

U.S. insurers are buying corporate pension plans at a record clip as rising interest rates and all-time high stock-market values give companies the perfect excuse to offload them. "The movement is expected over time to transform the management of pensions for employers, which can slash their exposure to the volatility of the stock and bond markets, as well as for the insurance industry, which gains a source of growth at a time when some traditional businesses are slipping," The Wall Street Journal reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

