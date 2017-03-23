Insurance Companies Could Profit From...

Insurance Companies Could Profit From Fewer Customers Under GOP Plan

The House Republicans' embattled health care bill has plenty of detractors: Democrats, hospitals, the American Medical Association and the House Freedom Caucus all oppose it. But the insurance industry is not on that list, even though it stands to lose millions of customers.

