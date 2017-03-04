Informa Plc (INF) Given "Add" Rating ...

Informa Plc (INF) Given "Add" Rating at Peel Hunt

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "add" rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 740 price objective on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights 21 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes 21 hr ENRON Zionism 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... 21 hr crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC