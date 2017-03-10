In wake of fed raids, Caterpillar denies skirting tax laws

In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, file photo, federal officials gather at their vehicles as they continue to execute a search warrant at the Caterpillar, Inc. facility in Morton, Ill., one of three Caterpillar facilities they are searching in the Tri-County area. Caterpillar Inc. denies that it broke federal tax laws in a statement Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.