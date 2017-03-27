Effective March 8, the StimRouter Neuromodulation System from Bioness Inc is now receiving coverage from Aetna Inc as medically necessary durable medical equipment for intractable neurogenic pain. Intractable neurogenic pain, otherwise known as chronic pain that originates in the peripheral nerve, is largely treated with opioids.
