Help for firms hit by business rates changes but NI to rise for self-employed
An emergency A 435 million package has been unveiled by Philip Hammond to help pubs and other firms facing major hikes in their business rates. But some self-employed workers will face higher tax bills as the Chancellor announced plans to increase National Insurance contributions.
