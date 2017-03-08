Help for firms hit by business rates ...

Help for firms hit by business rates changes but NI to rise for self-employed

An emergency A 435 million package has been unveiled by Philip Hammond to help pubs and other firms facing major hikes in their business rates. But some self-employed workers will face higher tax bills as the Chancellor announced plans to increase National Insurance contributions.

