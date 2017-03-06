Hammond hits 2.5m self-employed with ...

Hammond hits 2.5m self-employed with National Insurance rise

Philip Hammond has hit almost 2.5 million self-employed people by an average A 240 a year with a hike in National Insurance contributions in his first Budget - despite a Conservative manifesto promise that NICs would not rise during this Parliament. Treasury sources insisted that the increase from 9% to 11% over two years in the Class 4 contributions paid by the self-employed did not breach the manifesto pledge, as legislation passed after the election specified only that Class 1 contributions paid by employees would not rise.

