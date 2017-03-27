Evil Elsa? 'Frozen' producer reveals film's original ending
In this Feb. 14, 2014, file photo, Disney Frozen Feature Fashion Dolls are displayed at the Mattel booth, Friday, at the American International Toy Fair in New York. "Frozen" prodcer Peter Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly for a story published online March 29, 2017, that the original version of the film was more in line with the Hans Christian Andersen tale on which it's based.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC