EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

EMC Insurance Group Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 21st.

