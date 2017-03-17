Driverless cars seen to transform motor insurance industry
In a statement, Fitch said the widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles will completely transform the motor insurance sector in the long term as liability shifts towards manufacturers and the traditional risk pool shrinks. "Insurers will be forced to diversify in search of other profit sources and some of those that fail to adapt will disappear.
