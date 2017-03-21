Developer says extradition warrant to US over insurance deal is 'surreal'
A US court has issued a warrant for the extradition and arrest of Irish real estate developer and businessman Garrett Kelleher. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/developer-says-extradition-warrant-to-us-over-insurance-deal-is-surreal-35554057.html A US court has issued a warrant for the extradition and arrest of Irish real estate developer and businessman Garrett Kelleher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC