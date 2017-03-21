A US court has issued a warrant for the extradition and arrest of Irish real estate developer and businessman Garrett Kelleher. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/developer-says-extradition-warrant-to-us-over-insurance-deal-is-surreal-35554057.html A US court has issued a warrant for the extradition and arrest of Irish real estate developer and businessman Garrett Kelleher.

