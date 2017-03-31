Credit Suisse Says Offices in Three Cities Raided in Tax Matters
Credit Suisse Group AG 's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were visited Friday by local authorities in connection with client tax matters. Credit Suisse is cooperating with the authorities, the bank said in a statement Friday, without elaborating on the reason for the visits.
