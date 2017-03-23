Credit Suisse Said to Weigh Stock Sal...

Credit Suisse Said to Weigh Stock Sale Instead of Swiss IPO

Credit Suisse Group AG is considering selling stock valued at more than 3 billion Swiss francs as it seeks to boost capital levels, according to people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse may sell shares representing 10 percent of its outstanding stock, or about 3.1 billion francs, through an accelerated stock sale to money managers, which wouldn't need investors to sign off, the people said, asking not to be named as the details aren't public.

