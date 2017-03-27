Credit Suisse offices in Europe raide...

Credit Suisse offices in Europe raided in evolving tax evasion investigation

Credit Suisse Group, the second-largest Swiss wealth manager, faces a sweeping tax evasion and money laundering investigation spanning five countries and potentially involving thousands of account holders.Investigators in the Netherlands arrested two people - seizing a gold bar, paintings and jewellery - and are probing dozens more suspected of concealing millions of euros in Swiss accounts, the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said on Friday. Criminal investigations are also underway in Australia, Germany, the UK and France and the roles of bank employees are part of the inquiries.

