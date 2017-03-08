Credit Suisse executive investigated ...

Credit Suisse executive investigated for suspected insider trading in Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A senior executive of the Taiwan branch of Credit Suisse Group AG is under investigation for suspected insider trading, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Wednesday. Elsa Chiu is suspected of illegal trading related to the June purchase of local firm Hermes Microvision Inc by the Netherlands' ASML Holding NV, for which Credit Suisse acted as advisor, Taipei District Prosecutors Office spokesman Chang Chieh-Chin told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes 12 hr YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC