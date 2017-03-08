Credit Suisse executive investigated for suspected insider trading in Taiwan
A senior executive of the Taiwan branch of Credit Suisse Group AG is under investigation for suspected insider trading, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Wednesday. Elsa Chiu is suspected of illegal trading related to the June purchase of local firm Hermes Microvision Inc by the Netherlands' ASML Holding NV, for which Credit Suisse acted as advisor, Taipei District Prosecutors Office spokesman Chang Chieh-Chin told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|12 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC