Credit Suisse executive investigated for suspected insider trading in Taiwan

A senior executive of the Taiwan branch of Credit Suisse Group AG is under investigation for suspected insider trading, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Wednesday. Elsa Chiu is suspected of illegal trading related to the June purchase of local firm Hermes Microvision Inc by the Netherlands' ASML Holding NV, for which Credit Suisse acted as advisor, Taipei District Prosecutors Office spokesman Chang Chieh-Chin told Reuters.

