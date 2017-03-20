Comerica Bank Has $1,547,000 Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc
Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,882 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC