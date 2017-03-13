Citizens' group aims to investigate CIA rendition program
A citizen's group plans public hearings in North Carolina on a government program of secret CIA interrogation sites where suspected terrorists might be tortured. The group of academics, retired military officers and ministers said Thursday they aim to investigate and focus attention on the CIA's "extraordinary rendition" program that was started after the terror attacks of Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb '17
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC