Cigna Attempts to Cancel Merger with, and Sues, Anthem

On February 14, 2017, Cigna Corp. announced it would drop its $54 billion merger with Anthem, Inc. and filed an action against Anthem in the Delaware Chancery Court for a declaratory judgment that Cigna had legally terminated the agreement, and that Anthem could not extend the termination date for the transaction. Cigna also seeks the $1.85 billion reverse termination fee specified in the merger agreement and approximately $13 billion in damages, which include, among other things, the alleged premium that the company's shareholders did not receive, due to the failed merger.

