China's insurance crack down seen boosting chances for tax deductible savings plan

11 hrs ago

China's crack down on universal life insurance could help unlock the potential of a highly anticipated tax-deductible commercial retirement savings plan but the size of the deductible is key to success of the pilot, market watchers said. The long-expected but yet to be launched pilot programme could get a boost this year as the top insurance regulator vows to return the industry to its core mission of providing long-term financial security, with products like retirement and health care insurance expected to be the main beneficiaries, they said.

