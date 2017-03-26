China's HNA Buys $446 Million Stake in Old Mutual's U.S. Unit
Old Mutual Plc 's U.S. asset management unit for about $446 million, adding to a spending spree that has totaled $30 billion since the start of last year. London-based Old Mutual said in an emailed statement Sunday it will sell down its holdings in OM Asset Management to HNA Group in two tranches.
