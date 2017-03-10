Business Highlights
Federal law enforcement officials raided three central Illinois facilities of Caterpillar on Thursday as part of an investigation that the company said may be related to business with its Swiss subsidiary CSARL. Federal agents were seen wheeling large boxes into the Peoria, Illinois, headquarters of Caterpillar, one of the world's largest makers of construction and other heavy equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC