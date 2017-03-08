Budget 2017: National insurance hike ...

Budget 2017: National insurance hike for the self-employed is a "kick in the teeth"

PHILIP Hammond has been accused of delivering a "kick in the teeth" to the self-employed, even though other Budget measures have been welcomed by businesses. The chancellor announced measures to relieve the impact of business rates and pledged money for "disruptive" technologies and 5G mobile.

