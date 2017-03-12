Bermuda Premier and island's insurance industry experts to be featured speakers at RIMS 2017

Bermuda Premier Michael Dunkley will speak about Bermuda's historic US ties and the island's global economic impact as part of a new Executive Leadership Track to debut at the RIMS 2017 Annual Conference & Exhibition in Philadelphia next month, Bermuda Business Development Agency announced today. The Premier will join four other Bermuda-related speakers April 23-26 at RIMS 2017, the insurance industry's biggest yearly event, expected to attract 10,000 risk-management professionals, service providers, senior executives and other decision-makers from a range of industries, plus 400 exhibitors.

