BearingPoint Wins a oeBest Regulatory Reporting Solutiona at the InsuranceERM Awards
BearingPoint's ABACUS/Solvency II has received its third industry award in recognition of the company's excellence and expertise in regulatory reporting for the insurance industry )--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, a leading provider of Risk and Regulatory Technology , is the winner of the "Best Regulatory Reporting Solution" category at the first annual InsuranceERM Awards. A distinguished panel of judges recognized BearingPoint's ABACUS/Solvency II product, which enables insurers to remain in compliance with their regulatory reporting obligations under the Solvency II Directive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 4
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC