Aviva Gains on Plan to Return Cash After Operating Profit Rises 41 minutes ago

Aviva Plc , Britain's second-largest insurer, raised its dividend and said it will return more cash to shareholders this year after higher earnings at the life insurance unit helped boost full-year operating profit. The shares rose the most in seven months.

