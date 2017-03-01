Argo's Carr to Head U.S. Cyber Insurance Unit for Brit Global Specialty
Brit Global Specialty USA is launching a Cyber and Technology team and has hired Michael Carr appointed as senior vice president to lead the offering. Carr was formerly Technology practice leader for Argo Group.
