Anthem likely to retreat from ACA for...

Anthem likely to retreat from ACA for 2018, analysts say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Anthem Inc. is likely to pull back from the Affordable Care Act's individual insurance markets in a big way for next year, according to a report from analysts who said they met with the company, a move that could limit coverage options for consumers at a politically crucial time for the law. Anthem "is leaning toward exiting a high percentage of the 144 rating regions in which it currently participates," Jefferies analysts David Windley and David Styblo said Thursday in a research note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar 16 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC