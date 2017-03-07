American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Director ...

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Director Purchases $11,349,576.48 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 485,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,349,576.48.

