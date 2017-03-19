Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management AG
Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. by 423.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,899 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,269 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC