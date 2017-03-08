AIG Shifts to Luxembourg as Brexit Makes U.K. Less Attractive 33 minutes ago

American International Group Inc. , the global provider of commercial property-casualty coverage, said it plans to open an insurer in Luxembourg to write business in the European Economic Area and Switzerland once the U.K. exits the European Union. "This is a decisive move that ensures AIG is positioned for whatever form the U.K.'s exit from the EU ultimately takes," Anthony Baldwin, chief executive officer of AIG Europe, said Wednesday in a Financial firms are shaping their Brexit plans after Prime Minister Theresa May announced in January that the U.K. would leave the EU's single market in 2019, likely spelling the end of passporting, where companies seamlessly service the rest of the bloc from their London operations.

