AIG Shifts to Luxembourg as Brexit Ma...

AIG Shifts to Luxembourg as Brexit Makes U.K. Less Attractive 33 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

American International Group Inc. , the global provider of commercial property-casualty coverage, said it plans to open an insurer in Luxembourg to write business in the European Economic Area and Switzerland once the U.K. exits the European Union. "This is a decisive move that ensures AIG is positioned for whatever form the U.K.'s exit from the EU ultimately takes," Anthony Baldwin, chief executive officer of AIG Europe, said Wednesday in a Financial firms are shaping their Brexit plans after Prime Minister Theresa May announced in January that the U.K. would leave the EU's single market in 2019, likely spelling the end of passporting, where companies seamlessly service the rest of the bloc from their London operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Wed YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC