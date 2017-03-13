AIG reportedly asked CEO Hancock to resign to avoid battle with Icahn
American International Group Inc.'s decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. AIG said last week that Mr. Hancock would step down, a decision he made after the insurer's poor financial performance frustrated shareholders and its board of directors.
