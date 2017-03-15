Aig Ceo to Receive $5 Million for Tra...

Aig Ceo to Receive $5 Million for Transition Service

13 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

American International Group Inc. Chief Executive Peter Hancock, who agreed to resign this month under pressure from billionaire investor Carl Icahn, will be paid $5 million on top of his regular pay to stay on until a successor is appointed, part of an exit package for being let go "without cause." Mr. Hancock is slated to receive $9.5 million in severance.

