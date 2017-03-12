AIA Names Ng Keng Hooi Chief Executive as Mark Tucker Joins HSBC
AIA Group Ltd. named Ng Keng Hooi as chief executive officer, replacing Mark Tucker who is leaving the Asian insurer to become Ng, 62, joined AIA in 2010, and was previously CEO of Great Eastern Holdings Ltd., and held leadership roles at Prudential Plc. He is currently AIA's regional chief executive and has been appointed CEO-designate with immediate effect.
