Abu Sayyaf bandits killed in Sulu clash
Col. Cirilo Sobejana, commander of the military's Joint Task Force Sulu, said that the latest encounter was between troops of the 13th and 15th Scout Ranger Company, when the troops were conducting a "focused military operation" and encountered the still undetermined number of ASG bandits in the area, leading to exchange of heavy gun fire between the two sides. Five Abu Sayyaf members were killed during the clash, Galvez said, adding that the bandits fled to the hinterlands after the 10-minute firefight.
