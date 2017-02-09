What cyberinsurance gotchas companies...

What cyberinsurance gotchas companies must be ready for

Businesses shelled out $2 billion in cyber insurance premiums in 2015 but current projections show that astronomical growth rates will result in a market of over $20 billion by 2025 . The single biggest challenge faced by insurance companies today is the lack of actuarial data on cyber attacks which makes pricing these cyber insurance policies very difficult.

