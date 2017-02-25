Warren Buffett says dona t waste money on investment fees
Billionaire Warren Buffett used his much anticipated annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders to reiterate his wariness of high Wall Street fees and his positive outlook for the U.S. economy. Buffett devoted a section of the letter released Saturday to again explain the benefits low-cost index funds have over most other investments.
