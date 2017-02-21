Warren Buffett credits 'miraculous' America in part to 'tide...
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has long been a believer in the economic power of the American people and its institutions and that opinion does not appear to have changed in his 2016 Annual Letter to Shareholders. "From a standing start 240 years ago a span of time less than triple my days on earth Americans have combined human ingenuity, a market system, a tide of talented and ambitious immigrants, and the rule of law to deliver abundance beyond any dreams of our forefathers."
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
