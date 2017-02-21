Warren Buffett credits 'miraculous' A...

Warren Buffett credits 'miraculous' America in part to 'tide...

Read more: SFGate

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has long been a believer in the economic power of the American people and its institutions and that opinion does not appear to have changed in his 2016 Annual Letter to Shareholders. "From a standing start 240 years ago a span of time less than triple my days on earth Americans have combined human ingenuity, a market system, a tide of talented and ambitious immigrants, and the rule of law to deliver abundance beyond any dreams of our forefathers."

