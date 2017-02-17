Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort to be...

Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort to be bought by Vail Resorts

Vail said Tuesday in a statement that it had reached an agreement to acquire the Stowe resort from the Mount Mansfield Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the American International Group. If the deal goes through, it would be Vail's first East Coast resort.

