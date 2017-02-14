UPDATE 1-China insurance sector's 201...

UPDATE 1-China insurance sector's 2017 premium income growth to slow on tighter regulations

Feb 14 China's insurance industry premium income is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2017 due to tighter regulations, the country's top insurance regulator said on Tuesday. Total premium income in 2016 rose 27.5 percent from a year earlier to 3.1 trillion yuan , marking the fastest pace of growth since 2008, Duan Haizhou, an official with the China Insurance Regulatory Commission , said at a press conference in Beijing.

