UPDATE 1-Canada's Manulife hits C$4 billion year earnings target

Feb 9 Manulife Financial Corp, met its target to achieve earnings of C$4 billion in 2016, reporting results which beat market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance in Asia. The company on Thursday reported earnings of C$4.02 billion , or C$1.96 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$3.43 million, or C$1.68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

