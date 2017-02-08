U.S. health insurer Humana's quarterl...

U.S. health insurer Humana's quarterly revenue falls 3.6 pct

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc posted a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, hurt in part by a decline in premium revenue associated with fewer individual commercial members. Humana, whose $34 billion deal with Aetna Inc was blocked in court last month, said it would provide an update on the Aetna transaction no later than Feb. 16. Humana reported pretax loss of $486 million, or $2.68 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with pretax income of $246 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 5 Developers Cash in 3
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC